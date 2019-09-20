Prosecutors are now getting a chance to address the jury in the second-degree murder trial of a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two young daughters.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of his children, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe. The siblings were found dead in their beds in their father's Victoria apartment on Christmas Day, 2017. Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

The Crown's theory is Berry killed his children and then tried to kill himself, all of which he denies. Berry testified he was stabbed by an unknown attacker after returning home from sledding with the girls.

The defence began final submissions on Tuesday, spending three days arguing the crown had not proven Berry's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and calling the case "circumstantial."

The judge has previously told the jury she intends to deliver her final instructions to them on Monday. It's the last step before deliberations begin.

