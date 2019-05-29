On day three of Oscar Arfmann’s first-degree murder trial, Crown called on witnesses who confronted the accused moments before he is alleged to have killed Abbotsford police officer Cost. John Davidson.

Corey Thomas testified he spoke with Arfmann briefly during an exchange that Crown believes is very important in this trial.

Thomas is an employee of MSA Ford in Abbotsford -- the same dealership Arfmann is accused of stealing a black Ford Mustang from days before the shooting.

He told the court another employee had found the stolen Mustang at a shopping complex on Mt. Lehman Road on Nov. 6th 2017.

Thomas explained he drove there in his Blue Ford F-150 and boxed in the Mustang so that it could not move, but saw Arfmann walking up to him.

"He told me to 'move that piece of shit,'" Thomas told the court.

Thomas said he then told Arfmann that police were on their way.

"I’ll show you what I have in store for the police," Arfmann said according to Thomas’ testimony.

Arfmann then pulled out a rifle and shot the F-150 twice, said Thomas, before jumping back into the Mustang and driving away.

Thomas stayed at that scene and told the court he also heard two more gunshots between five to 10 minutes later.

Const. Davidson was the first police officer to respond to the scene.

According to Crown's opening statement on Monday, Arfmann shot Davidson twice in the back.

Davidson died a short time later.

During cross-examination, Wednesday, defence lawyer Martin Peters pointed to an inconsistency in Thomas’ testimony.

Thomas had told the police in an interview days after the shooting he had only heard one gunshot after Arfmann drove away from him.