Security will be tight in a Vancouver courtroom Wednesday as three young men convicted in the death of a 19-year-old are back before a judge.

Crown lawyers will be arguing that the men convicted of Luka Gordic's 2015 swarming death should be sentenced as adults.

There have been several heated moments in and out of the courtroom during the trial of the men, who were all 17 at the time of the attack.

Earlier in the trial, arguments broke out between the families of the victim and the accused. Sheriffs took to separating the families inside and barred phones from being used while in court.

And when the men received their guilty verdicts in October – two convicted of manslaughter and one of second-degree murder – Gordic's family and friends had harsh words for the accused. Some shouted at the convicted killers and their families, and banged on the glass separating the trio from the general seating area.

Immediately following the verdicts, the Crown announced it would push for the men to be tried as adults.

"When the events happened, they were very close to being adults, and it's also a reflection of the seriousness of the charge," said Crown counsel Henry Reiner at the time.

"It's fairly standard when you have a murder and a manslaughter."

Gordic died after being attacked by as many as 15 people in Whistler over the May long weekend in 2015. The assault only lasted about a minute, but during that time he was kicked, punched and stabbed in the heart with a knife.

Arvin Golic, who was 18 at the time, was convicted of manslaughter in June in a separate trial. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

At the time of sentencing, Gordic's family just walked out of the courtroom, but outside, they told reporters they were devastated by the length of the sentence.

"What the hell kind of system is this? It makes you sick," the victim's father said.

Of the three still facing sentencing, Mitch Gordic said he hopes they're given "many years in jail."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim