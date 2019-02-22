Transit-takers are advised to dress in layers and pack their patience as another round of snowfall is likely to cause delays.

In an alert on its website, TransLink said crews are salting and sanding bus loops and SkyTrain stations, but warned passengers could still be stuck waiting.

Trains on the Expo and Millennium lines are running, but at a reduced frequency due to the need to staff trains. SkyTrains are generally unstaffed, but during bad weather, TransLink often decides to equip the trains with its workers to monitor the tracks for issues.

"Please be prepared to wait longer on the platform between trains," TransLink said in the alert.

Crowding is also expected on some routes as slick conditions on the roads could throw buses off schedule slightly. And, to ensure improved traction, some of TransLink's longer, articulated buses might be switched to standard vehicles.

"This will mean some modified service, with increased crowding and the possibility of pass-ups in some areas," the online warning said.

HandyDART was operating regularly Friday afternoon, TransLink said, but there have been delays reported in the Tri-Cities and Vancouver areas.