Crowbar-wielding suspect sought in New Westminster break-and-enter: police
Police in New Westminster are searching for a suspect after a "disturbing" break-and-enter involving a crowbar on Thursday evening.
In a news release, the New Westminster Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Queens Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
The resident was reportedly in his bedroom when he heard a loud noise coming from his living room. When the resident went to inspect the noise, he found an unknown male holding a crowbar behind his couch.
Police said the resident confronted the man, who then fled out the patio sliding door and ran toward 11th Street.
Despite multiple officers attending the scene, the suspect has not yet been located.
The suspect is described as white, about 5'5" tall, with a medium build, black medium-length curly hair, and a full beard.
He was wearing a dark brown jacket and runners at the time.
"It is always disturbing when this kind of incident occurs, especially in someone's home," said Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott, in the release. "We're devoting several resources to help solve this investigation. Our Forensic Identification Unit attended to collect evidence and will be working with investigators to identify, locate and arrest the suspect."
Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.
