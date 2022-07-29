Criminal investigation launched into allegations from B.C. undercover police training course

Warning: This article contains graphic details.

A criminal investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct at a British Columbia police training course earlier this year.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner confirmed the special investigation Friday, saying in an email that the director of police services ordered the probe.

The investigation, which was described by the OPCC as criminal, will involve alleged acts during a B.C. Municipal Undercover Program training course in May.

Because of this new investigation, the disciplinary review that was being conducted by an out-of-province agency on behalf of the OPCC has been suspended "to avoid any prejudice to a criminal investigation or prosecution," the office said.

The training course on May 2 was attended by officers from municipal police forces in Abbotsford, Vancouver, New Westminster, Delta, Surrey, Saanich and Victoria, as well as the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The program was shut down abruptly after the allegations came to light – allegations which included that several officers went to extreme lengths in a course scenario to prove they weren't cops.

Those extreme lengths are alleged to include exposing genitalia, defecating on another officer, penetrating an officer using a vegetable and removing feminine hygiene products, multiple sources told CTV News earlier this year.

"The actions of some municipal police officers while performing various physical acts and activities in some of the scenarios, caused concern that their actions could be defined as potential misconduct under the Police Act," the OPCC said in a statement in June, announcing the investigation would be led by the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba.

"The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants. The scope of this investigation will include municipal police officers who were candidates as well as municipal police officers in supervisory positions."

The police agencies involved directed questions to the Metro Vancouver Transit Police. In May, the agency said those departments involved in the BCMUP course are aware of the allegations.

An MTVP spokesperson said a review was conducted and a request would be sent to the OPCC for further investigation.

The OPCC in turn planned to ask the provincial Ministry of Public Safety if the investigation could be conducted by an agency outside of B.C., given the number of municipal police departments involved.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Jon Woodward and CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy