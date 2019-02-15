

CTV News Vancouver





A young Chilliwack man is facing 10 charges following what Mounties describe as a "crime spree" in Agassiz.

Several reports were made between November 2018 and January 2019 which ranged from thefts of items left in vehicles to thefts of the vehicles themselves. Others reported their homes had been broken into, RCMP said Friday.

"From the beginning we felt the impact these thefts were having on the community," Sgt. Darrren Rennie said.

As investigators gathered evidence, they were able to identify a suspect believed to be targeting unlocked homes and vehicles.

Officials have not provided the man's identity, but said that he is 19 and from Chilliwack.

He has been charged with attempt to break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a prohibited firearm. The accused is also charged with three counts of break-and-enter, and two counts each of attempt to commit theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the conditions of a court order.