Crews searching for missing swimmer in Buntzen Lake
Buntzen Lake is seen from CTV Vancouver's Chopper 9 on Tuesday, July 17.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:13PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 8:13PM PDT
Coquitlam rescue crews are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in Buntzen Lake Tuesday.
According to the RCMP, 20 rescuers and two boats were dispatched by 5 p.m.
Coquitlam Search and Rescue teams searched the water from boats and also sent additional staff along the shore.