Coquitlam rescue crews are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in Buntzen Lake Tuesday.

According to the RCMP, 20 rescuers and two boats were dispatched by 5 p.m.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue teams searched the water from boats and also sent additional staff along the shore.