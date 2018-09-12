

Search and rescue crews are scouring the mountains near Lions Bay after two young women failed to return home from a hike on Tuesday.

Authorities said the hikers, who are both 19 years old, headed out on the Lions Trail and haven't been heard from since.

The last sign of them was a ping that registered from one of their phones Tuesday night.

Members of Lions Bay Search and Rescue said they're concerned the young women spent the night outdoors and could be suffering from hypothermia.

It's unclear how prepared they were for the weather, though officials believe one of them is a more experienced hiker than the other.

Rescue crews were sent out to search the area of Lions Trail early Wednesday morning, and are getting assistance from a Talon helicopter.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst