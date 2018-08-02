

CTV Vancouver





Officials returned to the scene of a small plane crash in B.C.'s West-Central Interior Thursday to search for signs of a missing passenger.

Mounties said crews are searching for a male who is believed to be submerged in the plane, which crash landed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon. The lake is about 100 kilometres west of Lillooet.

Witnesses told Mounties the plane plunged into the lake just before 2 p.m., a short time after it took off. Those who called 911 to report it said several witnesses had rushed to the crash site and were trying to rescue the three people who'd been on the plane.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that a 20-year-old man from Prince George had died. The 20-year-old pilot, a man from Williams Lake, survived and was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"This man managed to make it out of the wreckage on his own but was pulled from the water by nearby witnesses in the area," Mounties said in a statement.

But there was no sign of the second passenger who'd been in the plane. An RCMP recovery team is currently searching the area, police said Thursday morning.

The BC Coroners Service and Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the crash. Mounties say it's too early to speculate on its cause.