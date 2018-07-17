Crews search for missing swimmer in Buntzen Lake
Buntzen Lake is seen from CTV Vancouver's Chopper 9 on Tuesday, July 17.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:13PM PDT
Coquitlam Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a report of a missing swimmer at Buntzen Lake Tuesday evening.
The call came in through the RCMP around 5:15.
Teams searched the water from boats and also sent additional searchers along the shore.
There’s no word on whether the rescuers are looking for a man, a woman or a child or what happened before they went missing.