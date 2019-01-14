

Search and rescue crews are combing the area around Lions Bay, B.C. for a 59-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.

Lorraine Prebushewski disappeared from the quiet coastal community on Sunday, triggering a large-scale search operation that continued well past dark.

On Monday, Lions Bay Search and Rescue resumed their efforts in the daylight, but they have few clues about where Prebushewski might have gone.

"She has fairly limited mobility so we assume she's not going to be hiking up hills," search manager Sandro Frei told CTV News. "Beyond that we're just looking for someone that might be reaching out for help, or someone not reaching out and is maybe more withdrawn."

Prebushewski has been staying with her sister in Lions Bay for several months, and was last seen leaving the Kelvin Grove Way home at around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the sudden disappearance is out of character for Prebushewski and they're concerned for her well-being, particularly after she potentially spent a chilly night outside in temperatures that hovered just above zero.

Crews believe it's possible she used public transit or hitchhiked out of the village, and they're asking anyone who might have seen her to contact police immediately.

Squamish RCMP said the missing woman also has ties to the Coquitlam area, and is originally from Saskatchewan.

Prebushewski is described as 5'2" tall, 120 lbs. with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing all black clothes, including a puffy down filled vest with a hood and runners.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott