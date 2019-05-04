

CTV News Vancouver





Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in Northwestern British Columbia.

According a Facebook post from Maritime Forces Pacific, Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received an emergency notification from a Cessna 185 aircraft north of Smithers at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

A Cormorant search and rescue helicopter and a Buffalo aircraft have been dispatched to the crash site.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available