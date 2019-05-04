Crews responding to plane crash near Smithers, B.C.
A Cormorant helicopters is seen in this undated image. (Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 12:42PM PDT
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in Northwestern British Columbia.
According a Facebook post from Maritime Forces Pacific, Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received an emergency notification from a Cessna 185 aircraft north of Smithers at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.
A Cormorant search and rescue helicopter and a Buffalo aircraft have been dispatched to the crash site.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available