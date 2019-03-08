Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on Vancouver's West Side
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze on Vancouver's West Side on March 8, 2019.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 2:28PM PST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2019 2:43PM PST
Crews are responding to a two-arm fire on Vancouver's West Side.
The blaze broke out in the 2400 block of Cornwall Street near Balsam Street Friday.
Vancouver Fire first tweeted about the incident at around 2:15 p.m., but few details are known.
Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 showed a several firefighters at the scene, but no smoke or flames could be seen.
More information to come…