

Jordan Jiang , CTV News Vancouver





A man was seen in handcuffs and was administered a roadside breathalyzer test by Burnaby RCMP near where a Chevrolet pick-up truck caught fire early Monday morning.

Burnaby Fire Department received calls around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire on Buchanan Drive near Broadway.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze.

Burnaby RCMP were seen taking a man into custody near the scene, and was given a breathalyzer test. It is unknown if he has a connection to the fire.

Burnaby RCMP have not commented on the incident, and it is unknown how the pick-up truck caught fire.