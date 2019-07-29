Crews respond to early morning vehicle fire in Burnaby
Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire early Monday morning.
Jordan Jiang , CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 6:13AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, July 29, 2019 6:22AM PDT
A man was seen in handcuffs and was administered a roadside breathalyzer test by Burnaby RCMP near where a Chevrolet pick-up truck caught fire early Monday morning.
Burnaby Fire Department received calls around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire on Buchanan Drive near Broadway.
Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze.
Burnaby RCMP were seen taking a man into custody near the scene, and was given a breathalyzer test. It is unknown if he has a connection to the fire.
Burnaby RCMP have not commented on the incident, and it is unknown how the pick-up truck caught fire.