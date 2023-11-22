Crews rescuing trapped workers at downtown Vancouver worksite: firefighters

Emergency crews are responding to an accident at a worksite in downtown Vancouver that left three people trapped and injured Wednesday morning.

Few details have been confirmed, but Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said it appears the incident near Nelson and Burrard streets involved scaffolding.

The extent of the workers' injuries has not been confirmed, but a technical rescue team has been dispatched to free them so they can be taken to hospital, firefighters said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.