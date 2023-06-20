Crews knock down large fire in downtown Vancouver tent

Firefighters battled a large blaze that broke out at a tent in downtown Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a the 500 block of Richards Street at 12:46 a.m., according to a news release from the City of Vancouver.

The fire engulfed a single tent and its surrounding supplies, like tarps, which was taking up approximately 200 square feet, Asst. Chief Keith Stewart told CTV News Tuesday.

The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm response, bringing 17 fire apparatus to the scene.

That’s because the fire initially looked much larger than it was, Stewart said.

“It looked like it was a building fire, that's why it was upgraded so quickly,” he explained. “Unfortunately, there were some propane cylinders that were exploding, so that was what was creating the chaos at the beginning.”

Once the exploding propane tanks were extinguished, crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and send some of the trucks back, he said.

The city said smoke spread to nearby buildings, but no fire extended inside.

There were no injuries reported.

According to the city, the fire was caused accidentally by smoking materials inside the tent structure.