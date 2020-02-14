VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews were called to Chilliwack's Promontory neighbourhood Friday night to rescue teenagers who had fallen over a cliff.

Chilliwack RCMP told CTV News Vancouver officers were responding to the area near Abby Crescent and Crimson Ridge for reports of at least two youths who had fallen down a 40-foot cliff.

Police, fire, ambulance and search and rescue crews were all called to the area for the incident that occurred shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said all of the young people involved were conscious and responsive when crews arrived at the scene. They had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of 8:30 p.m., search and rescue crews were on their way to the scene to rescue the teens.