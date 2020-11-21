VANCOUVER -- Rescue crews were called to perform a challenging rope rescue in Squamish after nightfall Saturday evening.

Squamish Search and Rescue told CTV News Vancouver a man in his 30s was paragliding or base jumping off of the Stawamus Chief when he struck the mountain's west face, also known as the Grand Wall.

The man's parachute became tangled in a tree and he was left stuck on the face of the mountain, according to Squamish SAR.

Roughly 20 volunteer rescuers were flown by helicopter to the mountain's summit before sunset, and they began staging a rope rescue that crews said would likely take several hours to complete.

BJ Chute of Squamish Search and Rescue told CTV News the rescue was "very technical" and that the darkness would make it especially challenging. That said, crews are trained and prepared to handle rescues of this type, Chute added.

Squamish RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services also responded to the scene. A spokesperson for BC EHS said two paramedic crews were staged at the base of the mountain and ready to assist with any injuries the man may have sustained during the incident.

The call came in shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to BC EHS. As of 5:30 p.m., the rescue effort was just beginning, according to Squamish SAR. It was expected to take several hours. As of 8 p.m., rescuers had reached the man and were bringing him to safety.

More information will be available on CTV News Vancouver at 11:30 tonight.