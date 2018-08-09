

Firefighters are battling a wildfire that broke out just north of Horseshoe Bay late Wednesday.

Provincial, regional and municipal crews are all working together to knock down the blaze, which is estimated to be about 1,000 square metres in size.

Officials said it's burning roughly 300 metres above the Sea to Sky Highway, creating a huge plume of smoke over the North Shore.

On Thursday morning, firefighters began bucketing water from nearby Whyte Lake to dump on the flames. It's unclear how much control crews have over the fire.

No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued in Horseshoe Bay, a community of about 1,000 people located in West Vancouver. But firefighters have closed off all Baden Powell trails and the trails around Whyte Lake, and have asked the pubic to avoid the area until further notice.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim