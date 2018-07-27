

A helicopter from the B.C. Wildfire Service has been brought in to help douse a difficult fire that broke out in a wooded area of Richmond overnight.

Daryle Warkentin, acting battalion chief of the Richmond Fire Department, said the blaze has posed a number of serious challenges since residents first reported seeing smoke in the middle of the night.

Crews initially struggled to even find the fire, and spent hours searching before they finally located the source of the smoke deep on a piece of Department of National Defence property beside the Richmond Nature Park.

"It's about 1,000 feet in from the road," Warkentin said. "It's not an area where we go every day. This is a brush area that's just uninhabited so there's no trails, there no way to get in there."

Though the fire was sending a huge plume of smoke over the city by mid-morning, overnight weather conditions kept the smoke low to the ground and difficult to see, Warkentin said.

Crews then brought a full truckload of hoses to the scene and ran them hundreds of metres through the brush to access the fire, but still had to call in provincial reinforcements once the flames started candling up trees.

The wildfire was a headache for some commuters as well, forcing crews to close a stretch of the busy Westminster Highway from Shell Road to No. 4 Road before rush hour.

Fortunately, no homes or businesses are currently threatened, and firefighters said the flames are still a good distance away from Richmond Nature Park, a raised peat bog habitat on the other side of Shell Road.

Forrest Weisler, acting captain of fire investigations, said the cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but that some people might have been camping on the property Thursday night.

"I was told there was an encampment, that it's not the first time it's been seen here," Weisler said.

Richmond RCMP are also on scene conducting an investigation into what happened, according to Weisler.

Smoke from the fire wafted into Vancouver in the morning. Firefighters said while the smell might be noticeable in the city, it isn't posing a risk to the public.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst

This helicopter is carrying @BCGovFireInfo crews, who are arriving to assist #Richmond crews in knocking down a stubborn brush fire that broke out overnight. No homes are in immediate danger, but some nature trails have been closed. Road closures are also causing traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/V1uxYwNvGB — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) July 27, 2018