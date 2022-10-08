Crews battling large fire visible for kilometres in Richmond

Fire crews were called to a large blaze on No. 5 Road in Richmond on Saturday that sent smoke billowing into the air and could be seen from kilometres away.

Video posted on social media around 11:40 a.m. shows the column of thick black smoke near the intersection of No. 5 and Williams roads.

As the vehicle from which the video is being shot approaches the blaze, a wall of orange flames becomes visible.

CTV News has reached out to Richmond Fire Rescue for more information on what is burning and the emergency response.

TransLink tweeted that the number 405 bus was detoured in both directions due to a "road block" in the vicinity of the fire.

#RiderAlert 405 Five Road detour. Regular route to No 5 Rd & King, King, Seacote, Williams, No 5 Rd, resume regular route due to road block. ^kg — TransLink BC (@TransLink) October 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates