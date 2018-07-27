

Firefighters are struggling to deal with a brush fire that broke out in a wooded area of Richmond, B.C.

Acting Battalion Chief Daryle Warkentin said even finding the fire was a challenge. Crews noticed smoke in the city overnight and spent hours searching for the source before they finally located the blaze deep on a piece of Department of National Defence property.

"It's about 1,000 feet in from the road," Warkentin said. "It's not an area where we go every day. This is a brush area that's just uninhabited so there's no trails, there no way to get in there."

Crews have driven an entire truckload of hose to the scene and will be running it through the the brush so they can douse the flames, Warkentin said.

Firefighters expect to have the fire under control by midday Friday, but in the meantime they've had to close a stretch of Westminster Highway during rush hour.

The busy highway is currently shut down from Shell Road to No. 4 Road.

Warkentin said the weather pattern in the region kept the smoke low to the ground overnight, but it has since began wafting over other parts of Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver firefighters said while the smell might be noticeable in the city, it isn't posing a risk to the public.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst