Crews battling 3-alarm fire in East Vancouver
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 11:52AM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 20, 2017 12:35PM PST
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment build in East Vancouver.
The blaze broke out before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the third floor of a building on Frances Street near Commercial Drive.
Video from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the structure while residents stood outside in a staging area set up by firefighters.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
#BREAKING: @VanFireRescue is working to knock down an apartment fire in East Vancouver. Residents standing outside at staging area on Frances Street Salsbury Street. pic.twitter.com/YkytLhSZcw— Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) December 20, 2017