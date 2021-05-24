VANCOUVER -- Firefighters spent Monday morning battling a serious blaze that broke out in downtown New Westminster.

The fire erupted at a commercial building in the 400 block of Columbia Street that houses the Heritage Grill, Happy Buddha Tattoo and other businesses.

It's unclear what sparked the fire, which started before 4 a.m. Crews could be hosing down flames on the second floor of the building.

The New Westminster Police Department said Columbia had to be shut down between 6th Street and 4th Street to make way for the firefighting effort. Authorities asked drivers to use an alternate route in the meantime.

Power was also turned off in the 400-500 block of Columbia and 400 block of Carnarvon Street, according to a tweet from the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.