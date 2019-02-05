

CTV Vancouver





It was a busy night for firefighters in Chilliwack, who braved freezing temperatures to battle two major fires in the city.

The first blaze broke out at a warehouse complex near Lickman and Yale roads Monday afternoon, sending thick black smoke pouring from the roof.

Hours later, while crews were still working to douse that fire, another was sparked on Aitken Road at a building officials believe was housing a legal marijuana grow-op.

Asst. Fire Chief Mike Bourdon said the building was already fully involved by the time they arrived, and crews faced a number of challenges putting it out.

"We had a tough time trying to get water on it because of the power lines, so we had to get the power shut down," Bourdon said.

The department's ladder truck was also tied up at the other fire. Fortunately, crews from neighbouring Abbotsford came to join the firefighting effort.

Bourdon praised everyone involved for their hard work under such icy conditions, which triggered an arctic outflow warning from Environment Canada earlier in the day.

"I can't say enough about our crews," he said. "With the weather being so cold, it does make it tough for our firefighters when we're out in these elements but they're doing a great job."

The causes of the fires haven't been determined, but investigators are expected to survey the scenes on Tuesday.