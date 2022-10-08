Crews battle large fire visible for kilometres in Richmond
Fire crews were called to a large blaze on No. 5 Road in Richmond on Saturday that sent smoke billowing into the air and could be seen from kilometres away.
Video posted on social media around 11:40 a.m. shows the column of thick black smoke near the intersection of No. 5 and Williams roads.
As the vehicle from which the video is being shot approaches the blaze, a wall of orange flames becomes visible.
CTV News has reached out to Richmond Fire Rescue for more information on what is burning and the emergency response.
By 5 p.m., roads that were closed in the area had been reopened.
BREAKING | Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns
Andrea Skinner, director and interim chair of Hockey Canada, has resigned from her post effective immediately, the organization announced Saturday.
'Get lost': Female students cry out as Iran's president visits university
Female students in chanted 'get lost' in a video shared on social media as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Alzahra University on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.
BREAKING | Seattle Mariners pull out wild 10-9 comeback win over Toronto to eliminate Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners came back from a seven-run deficit and beat Toronto 10-9 in a wild Game 2 on Saturday to eliminate the Blue Jays from the post-season.
Putin faces more grim choices after blast hits his prized Crimea bridge
An explosion that severely damaged parts of the road and rail bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland early Saturday seems designed to play into President Vladimir Putin's current talent for making bad decisions.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
Videotron founder André Chagnon dies at age 94
Andre Chagnon, a Quebec businessman who founded telecommunications giant Videotron and later set up one of the largest family foundations in the country, has died.
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. He didn't listen.
More service reductions at North Island health-care facilities
Temporary overnight closures of the emergency department at Port Hardy Hospital will continue through Tuesday, and another North Island facility is also reducing its services this weekend, according to Island Health.
Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen boat that had BBQ onboard
Mounties in Nanaimo are on the lookout for a five-metre boat that was stolen in late September.
Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze
With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Premier-designate seeks Brooks-Medicine Hat seat, leaves Calgary-Elbow vacant
Premier-designate Danielle Smith announced Saturday she will seek a seat in the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat, sparking controversy from opposition critics who say she’s neglecting Calgary voters.
ASIRT directed to review St. Albert RCMP arrest of teen with autism
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will now investigate the RCMP arrest of an autistic teen in St. Albert this week.
Oilers superfan awaiting clinical trial screening to help treat inoperable brain cancer
The family of a six-year-old Oilers superfan is looking to raise awareness about a form of terminal brain cancer after their son's sudden diagnosis.
LCBO weighs in on new credit card surcharges in Ontario
Businesses in Ontario and across Canada can now charge you a fee if you pay with your credit card. But does that mean you could be paying more for your alcohol at the LCBO?
Ontario house on sale as two halves. Here's how to buy a piece
Looking to go all-in and purchase a home in Ontario but can’t quite afford the hefty price tag that comes with it? A home that just hit the market in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) could be what you’re after -- even if it’s just half a property.
Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval
A man was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in the east end of Laval late Friday night, while he was in his car. Police have set up a command post and are investigating.
Invasive insects could threaten Quebec crops, experts warn
New insects are appearing regularly in Canada, and some of them may pose a threat to Quebec's crops. Last month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall regarding the spotted lanternfly, an insect that originated in Asia, but has been well-established in the United States since 2014.
Winnipeg
'Pay-what-you-can" lunch offers Thanksgiving meal in West Broadway
A Winnipeg taproom is keeping a Thanksgiving tradition going in order to bring the West Broadway community together.
Winnipeg man arrested after three purse snatchings: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old Winnipeg man after a string of purse snatchings across the city last month.
First-ever costume swap gives second life to Halloween attire
A Winnipeg non-profit is helping people prepare for the upcoming spooky season and giving new life to old costumes in an effort to help the planet.
Saskatoon
Collision between semi and SUV sends two to hospital: Saskatoon fire
Saskatoon emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision between a semi and SUV in the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive Friday night.
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' denied bail
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon' was denied bail in a Saskatoon provincial court today.
RCMP ask for help in locating armed robbery suspect in Prince Albert
Police in Prince Albert have asked for the public’s help locating a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery.
Regina
'It took on a life of its own': Remembering Camp Hope a year later
One year ago, tents were pitched at Core Community Park in what became known as Camp Hope.
'We need drivers really badly right now': Sask. trucking companies plead with government to recognize foreign licenses
Extensive driver training is mandatory for those wanting to enter Saskatchewan’s trucking industry. A valid Class Five passenger vehicle license is a prerequisite for entering training. That’s where many immigrants to the province face a stumbling block.
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raised
The City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
Atlantic
More than 8,000 customers still without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks post Fiona
There are a little over 8,000 customers still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
London
Dramatic downtown London arrest caught on video
A dramatic police takedown in downtown London, Ont. Friday afternoon rattled the nerves of some onlookers. Citizen video submitted to CTV News London appears to show three police officers attempting to negotiate with a man holding a knife at Richmond and Dundas streets.
Northern Ontario
Two people arrested following a weapons complaint in Sudbury
Two suspects have been arrested after police received reports of someone with a handgun.
As child care expands in Ontario, advocates wonder who will staff those spaces
With less than one month to go before the deadline for licensed child-care operators to decide if they want to opt in to the $10-a-day program, progress still varies widely by municipality.
Employment hours for international students expand next month
Some international students are breathing a sigh of now relieved as the federal government announced Friday they will lift the cap on work hours for international students.
Kitchener
Four people sent to hospital following serious collision on Hwy. 6
Emergency services were called to a serious crash on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 22, just north of Guelph, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
‘We’ve never really seen so many appointments available’: Urgent need for blood donors in Waterloo region
Canadian Blood Services (CBS) in the Waterloo region is sounding the alarm on the urgent need for donors this Thanksgiving weekend.
Der Klassiker: Soccer fans in Kitchener-Waterloo enjoy big match during Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest festivities are in full swing and German soccer fans in the tri-cities taking part in the celebrations got to enjoy a special treat as part of the fun.