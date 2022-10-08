Crews battle large fire visible for kilometres in Richmond

Fire crews were called to a large blaze on No. 5 Road in Richmond on Saturday that sent smoke billowing into the air and could be seen from kilometres away.

Video posted on social media around 11:40 a.m. shows the column of thick black smoke near the intersection of No. 5 and Williams roads.

As the vehicle from which the video is being shot approaches the blaze, a wall of orange flames becomes visible.

CTV News has reached out to Richmond Fire Rescue for more information on what is burning and the emergency response.

By 5 p.m., roads that were closed in the area had been reopened.