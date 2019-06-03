

CTV News Vancouver





Firefighters were called to douse a garage fire that sent dark smoke billowing over Vancouver's Point Grey neighbourhood Monday morning.

The blaze broke out at a residential property near 5th Avenue and Sasamat Street, and quickly engulfed the garage in flames. Fortunately, crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the home.

"A fast attack by initial crews knocked a sizeable garage fire down in time to protect the adjacent house," Vancouver Fire Rescue Service said on Twitter.

The house did suffer some minor damage from "the intense radiant heat," firefighters said.

Witnesses said it didn't appear the family who lives at the property was hurt.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.