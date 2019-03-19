

CTV Vancouver





Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at an industrial building in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Monday night.

Flames erupted at a commercial laundry service on West 4th Avenue and Ontario Street, and were shooting out of the first floor by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

Asst. Chief Kevin Wilson said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the second floor, but that the building did fill with heavy smoke.

"We're ventilating the structure to get the smoke out and then we'll do a final check to make sure nothing further is amiss," Wilson said.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

A fire investigator was brought in Monday night to try and reconstruct where and how the fire started.