Crews battle 2-alarm fire in downtown Vancouver high rise, public asked to avoid area

Multiple people were injured after a fire broke out in Vancouver's West End early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the blaze in a high rise on Pendrell Street just before 6 a.m. and at least two people were injured. One woman's injuries appeared to be minor, while a man's were more serious and he was taken to hospital.

Neighbours told CTV News they heard an explosion. It appears one man may have been trapped inside his unit, while a woman managed to escape by scaling the outside of the building into a neighbouring unit.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry said it was a two-alarm blaze and asked the public to avoid the area.

Photos taken from the scene show large flames shooting out of windows on what looks like the fourth floor of a 15-storey building.

News of the downtown incident came the day after an East Vancouver house fire killed three people, including a child under the age of 10. That fire broke out Sunday morning on East 41st Avenue.

Fry told reporters Sunday afternoon that crews arrived at the home to find two survivors of the blaze outside.

Those individuals informed crews that three more people were inside. CTV News has confirmed the deceased were a mother, a child and a grandfather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.