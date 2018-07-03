Crew responding to reports of people in water at Shannon Falls
Shannon Falls, located about two kilometres south of Squamish, B.C., is seen in this 2016 image. (James Buck)
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 1:34PM PDT
Rescuers are responding to reports of people in trouble at Shannon Falls.
Members of Squamish Search and Rescue, police and firefighters were all dispatched to the area around noon Tuesday with reports of people in the water.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured.
Police said the area around Shannon Falls, which is about two kilometres south of Squamish, is currently closed off to the public.
More to come…