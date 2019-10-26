VANCOUVER - The City of Vancouver is warning residents and visitors not to be alarmed if they see dead bodies or hear gunshots near Seymour and Pender streets this weekend.

A film crew will be shooting scenes for an upcoming TV series involving "highly visible graphic content," in the 400 block of Seymour Street this weekend, the city tweeted Saturday morning.

Today & tomorrow there will be filming taking place in Downtown (400 block of Seymour St) which involves highly visible graphic content including dead bodies, trash & debris, shouting of coarse language & gunfire. Please do not be alarmed if you're in the area. #CityofVancouver — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) October 26, 2019

A spokesperson for the city told CTV News Vancouver the film crew is from Salvation Production. The scenes being filmed are part of an upcoming CBS All Access series called "Radio Nowhere," which is based on Stephen King's novel "The Stand."

Filming is also anticipated at the intersection of Howe and Pender streets and at other locations nearby Saturday and Sunday.