Cremation ashes stolen from car in Maple Ridge, RCMP say
Mounties in Maple Ridge say someone stole cremation ashes and a variety of other items out of a vehicle in the city Thursday morning, and they're asking the public for help getting the items back.
The theft occurred in the 12200 block of Fletcher Street, and investigators were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release Friday.
In addition to the ashes, the suspect stole mail, clothes, perfume and a water bottle, police said, noting that the vehicle was parked in a driveway at the time of the theft.
"Police are urging the suspect to return all items, especially the ashes as they are of high sentimental value," the news release reads.
Mounties shared a surveillance image of the suspect, describing her as a woman wearing black leggings and a Nike athletic jacket. In the image, she is facing away from the camera.
Anyone with information on the incident should call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number 2024-4403, police said.
