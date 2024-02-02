Cremated remains left at Vancouver International Airport security: RCMP

Mounties in Richmond say an unusual package was left at Vancouver International Airport, with investigators hoping to return it to its owner.

The package was left at the outbound international security screening point on Nov. 27 and was eventually turned over to Richmond RCMP, Mounties said in a news release Friday.

After examining the package, investigators discovered cremated remains were inside.

Now, more than two months after the package was left behind, Mounties say they're hoping the public can help them find its owner.

No details were provided about what the package looks like.

Anyone with information about the package or who it may belong to is asked to called Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.