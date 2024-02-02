VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Cremated remains left at Vancouver International Airport security: RCMP

    A security screening area is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A security screening area is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    Mounties in Richmond say an unusual package was left at Vancouver International Airport, with investigators hoping to return it to its owner.

    The package was left at the outbound international security screening point on Nov. 27 and was eventually turned over to Richmond RCMP, Mounties said in a news release Friday.

    After examining the package, investigators discovered cremated remains were inside.

    Now, more than two months after the package was left behind, Mounties say they're hoping the public can help them find its owner.

    No details were provided about what the package looks like.

    Anyone with information about the package or who it may belong to is asked to called Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News