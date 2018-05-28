

CTV Vancouver





The leader of a controversial vigilante group in Surrey, B.C. has pleaded guilty to two separate counts of assault.

Ryan Laforge, head of Creep Catchers, entered the pleas Monday stemming from incidents that occurred on April 3 and 19, 2017.

The first assault occurred during a sting at Surrey Central Mall. Laforge was taken into custody after he confronted a man the group claimed tried to solicit sex with a six-year-old.

He later posted a video to Facebook about the arrest, saying he was charged, "but it was worth it."

Laforge was given a conditional discharge with probation for 12 months, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $100. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

The second charge also involved the target of a Creep Catchers sting.

Mounties said three members of the group confronted a man believed to be involved with child luring. In this case, which also played out at Surrey Central Mall, the group accused the target of trying to meet a seven-year-old girl.

"I'll go to jail any day for detaining a guy who comes to meet a 'sexy' 7-year-old. It's how we do," Laforge wrote on his Facebook page at the time.

For the second assault, he was also ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge and given a conditional discharge with 12 months of probation.