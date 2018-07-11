

CTV Vancouver





Transit Police are warning the public to check their banking records after discovering credit and debit card skimmers at stations on the Canada Line.

The force said the skimmers – small devices that thieves use to steal card information – were found on Compass Card vending machines at two stations. They were located on July 8 at the Vancouver International Airport Station and at Vancouver City Centre.

Investigators were able to determine that the device at YVR hadn't been installed at the machine before Sunday's service, but it is not known when the VCC skimmer was placed.

The skimmers are being analyzed, and it is not yet known whether any card data was obtained. They said it's the first time skimmers have been found on the TransLink system.

As a precaution, those who used machines to buy fares or top up their Compass cards between Sunday morning and 5 p.m. the same day are asked to check that their cards were not compromised.

The investigation is ongoing.