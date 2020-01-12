Crashes close highways as snow blankets Lower Mainland
Drivers stranded on the highway reported a multi-vehicle pileup, with some saying as many as 30 vehicles were involved. (Twitter/@Meteo_Matt)
VANCOUVER -- Highway 1 was closed in both directions east of Hope Sunday night as more snow blanketed the Lower Mainland.
DriveBC tweeted shortly before 6:30 p.m. that "extreme weather conditions" had caused multiple vehicle incidents on the road, and urged people to use caution.
In a follow-up tweet, the agency said the highway was closed.
Drivers stranded on the highway reported a multi-vehicle pileup, with some saying as many as 30 vehicles were involved.
It was a similar story on the Coquihalla Highway, which was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt because of motor vehicle incidents, according to Drive BC.