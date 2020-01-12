VANCOUVER -- Highway 1 was closed in both directions east of Hope Sunday night as more snow blanketed the Lower Mainland.

DriveBC tweeted shortly before 6:30 p.m. that "extreme weather conditions" had caused multiple vehicle incidents on the road, and urged people to use caution.

#BCHwy1 - Extreme winter conditions between #Chilliwack and #HopeBC, multiple vehicle incidents ongoing. Avoid all unnecessary travel if possible. Major delays and congestion within the corridor. Exercise caution and watch for emergency vehicles and crews. #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the agency said the highway was closed.

Drivers stranded on the highway reported a multi-vehicle pileup, with some saying as many as 30 vehicles were involved.

It was a similar story on the Coquihalla Highway, which was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt because of motor vehicle incidents, according to Drive BC.

CLOSED #BCHwy5 SB between #Merritt and #HopeBC due to vehicle incidents, assessment in progress, no estimated opening or detour available at this time. Expect delays and congestion. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020