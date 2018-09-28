

CTV Vancouver





Highway 99 was blocked in both directions Friday afternoon due to a crash on the Stanley Park Causeway.

Those who normally rely on the route were advised to use the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and to expect delays when the crash occurred at around 4 p.m. The Ministry of Transportation posted that the scene had been cleared by 5 p.m., but that congestion could still cause slowdowns in the area.

Minutes later, Drive BC reported another incident, this time on the Lions Gate Bridge, which reduced traffic to a single lane in each direction.

From the air, it appeared that three or four vehicles were involved in the first crash, but the extent of the damage was unclear. One vehicle appeared to be dented at the front left corner.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured, but paramedics were called to the scene.

In a statement referring to the incident as a "serious" collision, TransLink said buses that usually use the Lions Gate Bridge were detouring.

Instead, passengers will be taken to the Lonsdale Quay or Waterfront Station.

In event of road closures such as this, the transit provider suggests checking its trip planner online or calling customer service for help at 604-953-3333.



UPDATE - CLOSED - #BCHwy99 Vehicle incident in the #StanleyPark Causeway. Both direction are blocked. Assessment in progress. Alternate route via #IronWorkersBridge. Expect heavy delays. Next update 5:00 PM. #Vancouver #NorthVan #LionsGateBridge

— Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 28, 2018