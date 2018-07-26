

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a violent collision that left three people injured Thursday afternoon in Surrey.

A car and an SUV crashed into each other on Highway 15 before 2 p.m., sending the larger vehicle careening off the road and into some bushes.

Three people have since been transported to hospital, including one who was seriously injured and had to be airlifted from the scene. The other two suffered only minor injuries.

Former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts wrote on Twitter that the accident happened outside of her house, and that it was caused by distracted driving.

"(The SUV) driver was hit by an oncoming vehicle who crossed into oncoming traffic," Watts wrote. "Please do NOT use your phone or text when driving. The outcome can be life threatening."

A Surrey RCMP spokesperson told CTV News she could not comment on whether either of the drivers involved had been distracted.

The collision closed a stretch of Highway 15 between 32 and 24 avenues, and police have asked drivers to avoid the area as they investigate what happened.