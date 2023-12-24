Crash near Surrey-Langley border seriously injures 3: RCMP
A two-vehicle crash near the border between Surrey and Langley Saturday afternoon sent three people to hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
Surrey RCMP told CTV News in an email the call came in for a “serious” two-vehicle collision just before 5 p.m.
A Honda Civic and a Range Rover collided in the area of 19470 88 Ave., according to police.
Video from the scene shows the Honda Civic received severe front-end damage, while the Range Rover ended up in the trees off the side of the road. Several firefighters are seen extracting a person from the Honda Civic in a stretcher.
The three occupants of the Honda Civic were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Surrey RCMP said. The driver of the Range Rover was uninjured.
“Police spoke with witnesses and based on the information gathered are investigating the possibility that the Range Rover may have been driving in a dangerous manner,” Surrey RCMP said.
