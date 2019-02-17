Mangled metal is all that's left of a vehicle after a serious collision claimed the life of a young driver.

Vancouver police said the vehicle carrying three people was travelling southbound on Cambie Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday when it crashed into a second vehicle at West 57th Avenue.

The impact of the collision sent the southbound vehicle into a utility pole, police said.

In the aftermath, car debris was strewn across the road and the vehicle was nearly unrecognizable.

Firefighters removed the three people from the vehicle and the BC Ambulance Service rushed them to hospital.

The 20-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries in hospital. His two passengers remain in serious condition, according to the VPD.

The people in the second vehicle were not hurt.

The VPD's Collision Investigation Unit is collecting evidence and trying to determine what may have led to the crash.

This marks the city's fifth fatal collision of 2019.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 604-717-3012.