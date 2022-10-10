Crash involving Vancouver police vehicle closes busy intersection on Granville Street
A collision involving an unmarked police vehicle temporarily closed a busy intersection in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood on Thanksgiving Monday.
The crash happened on Granville Street near 12th Avenue in the early afternoon, leaving two cars with significant front-end damage.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured.
Northbound and southbound traffic was halted while authorities responded to the crash, as was eastbound traffic along 12th Avenue between Fir and Yukon streets.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. airport websites go offline; cause could be tied to pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Death toll climbs to 25, many missing in Venezuela landslide
Rescue workers used drones and trained dogs to look for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in the Venezuelan city of Las Tejerias, as the death toll rose to 25 with dozens more reported missing.
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts locked over posts deemed antisemitic
Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic.
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Vancouver Island
Victoria, Whistler among B.C. communities that set heat records over Thanksgiving weekend
Another 16 hot weather records were broken in communities across B.C. on Sunday, including in Victoria and Whistler.
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
Campaigns in crisis mode as B.C. mayors pivot from parks, potholes to big picture
With cumulative crises including homelessness, crime, affordability and climate disasters, municipal politicians across B.C. are finding themselves tackling major issues from the ground up.
Calgary
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
Driver arrested after slow-speed pursuit on Trans-Canada Highway in southern Alta.
A driver was arrested Sunday night following a slow-speed pursuit on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Edmonton
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
A Monday morning shooting involving RCMP officers is under investigation by Alberta's police watchdog.
Oilers AHL farm team fires head trainer after 'serious felony' charges
The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."
Toronto
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
Man killed in triple shooting at North York sports facility identified
Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.
Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday.
Montreal
Montreal police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.
Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
Alouettes make life difficult again with 24-18 loss to Ottawa
The Montreal Alouettes don't like simple things. They made things difficult for themselves again by losing an important game against the Ottawa Redblacks 24-18, much to the chagrin of 21,824 fans, the largest crowd of the season at Percival Molson Stadium.
'We're not being as proactive': Most Quebecers not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines
On this Thanksgiving long weekend, many Quebecers are gathering with family after two years of on-and-off pandemic restrictions. But health experts are concerned about low vaccination rates in province.
Winnipeg
Decolonize Thanksgiving bike jam brings cyclists together for truth and reconciliation
Winnipeg's cycling enthusiasts were out for a nice afternoon ride along the river trail while learning about colonization and reconciliation this Thanksgiving Monday.
'So many young voices out there': Winnipeg author heads up new indigenous children's book imprint
A celebrated local author will be giving voice to indigenous authors as the head of a new children's book imprint under Penguin Random House Canada (PRHC).
Winnipeg crews fight five fires in 14 hours: WFPS
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) have had a very busy 24 hours, fighting five residential fires overnight and into the morning.
Saskatoon
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
Regina
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
The City of Regina wants to hear from residents concerning 'Catalyst Committee' projects
The Catalyst Committee is inviting residents of Regina to a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to provide input on several large projects across the Queen City.
Highway 11 reopens after multi-vehicle crash: Regina police investigate
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after a serious vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass disrupted traffic early Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
P.E.I. official warns of carbon monoxide danger as people use generators to stay warm
A fire inspector on Prince Edward Island is warning of carbon monoxide dangers as residents use generators to keep warm on their 17th-straight day without power.
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
London
'Utterly disheartening': Thames Centre candidate says 25 more electoral signs stolen
Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot calls it ‘ironic’ that about 25 more of her election signs were stolen in the town of Thorndale overnight after a previous story about the issue.
Thanksgiving food drive sees 30 per cent spike in demand over last year
London Food Bank co-director Jane Roy says a 30 per cent increase in people asking for help at the food bank this Thanksgiving is due in part to the rapid rise of inflation, including the hike in grocery bills.
OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run
Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in fatal crash west of Sudbury
A fatal crash that killed one man and sent two others to hospital on Monday west of Sudbury is being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police.
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.
-
WATCH HERE | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls though Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town. Rewatch the parade special here.
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township
A motorcyclist has been rushed to an out-of-region-hospital after a crash in Wellesley Township.