Crash involving Vancouver police vehicle closes busy intersection on Granville Street

Police vehicles surround the scene of an officer-involved crash at Granville Street and 12th Avenue on Oct. 10, 2022. (Jim Fong) Police vehicles surround the scene of an officer-involved crash at Granville Street and 12th Avenue on Oct. 10, 2022. (Jim Fong)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener