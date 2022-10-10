Crash involving Vancouver police vehicle closes busy intersection on Granville Street

A collision involving an unmarked police vehicle temporarily closed a busy intersection in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood on Thanksgiving Monday.

The crash happened on Granville Street near 12th Avenue in the early afternoon, leaving two cars with significant front-end damage.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Northbound and southbound traffic was halted while authorities responded to the crash, as was eastbound traffic along 12th Avenue between Fir and Yukon streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.