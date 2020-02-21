Crash closes northbound lanes of Stanley Park Causeway
CTV News Vancouver Published Friday, February 21, 2020 5:08PM PST Last Updated Friday, February 21, 2020 5:09PM PST
A highway camera shows traffic backed up on the Lions Gate Bridge during the Friday afternoon rush hour on Feb. 21, 2020. (DriveBC)
VANCOUVER -- A crash has forced emergency crews to close part of the Stanley Park Causeway during the Friday afternoon rush hour.
The accident initially forced responders to shut the causeway down in both directions, but DriveBC said a single southbound lane has since reopened.
DriveBC said the scene is still being assessed and that drivers should use an alternative route and "expect major delays."
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.