CTV News Vancouver





A significant motor vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 3 Friday night.

DriveBC tweeted at 8 p.m. that the incident took place west of Princeton, near Wipsaw Creek Bridge. Eastbound traffic was still moving.

#BCHwy3 - Vehicle incident West of #PrincetonBC has closed the WB lanes at Wipsaw Creek Bridge. EB traffic still getting through. Assessment in progress. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 20, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available