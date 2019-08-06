

A crash on the Coquihalla Highway caused major delays for people heading to and from B.C.'s Southern Interior Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at Falls Lake, near exit 221, according to DriveBC. The highway was closed to southbound traffic, and northbound traffic was experiencing hour-long delays, DriveBC tweeted around 2:45 p.m.

RCMP E Division Traffic Services told CTV News the crash involved a single vehicle with four occupants. Police said the vehicle went off the highway for an "unknown reason," adding that the situation was not as serious as it was initially believed to be.

Police did not have any information about any injuries that may have resulted from the crash.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., DriveBC tweeted again, saying that at least one of the southbound lanes had reopened. By 4:15, the road was clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.