Crash closes Coquihalla northbound between Hope and Merritt
A witness took this photo of a helicopter leaving the scene. (Twitter / @Stumon67)
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 2:49PM PST
A serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway's northbound lanes between Hope and Merritt on Sunday.
One southbound lane is also closed at Kingsvale. No detour is currently in place and DriveBC is recommending travellers use Highway 1 or Highway 3 as alternates.
Stu Leatherdale, a witness at the scene, took a picture of a helicopter that he said was an air ambulance leaving the area around 2 p.m. He said there were also three regular ambulances on scene.
#BCHwy5 closed NB from #HopeBC to #Merritt because of vehicle incident. No detour, alternate route via #BCHwy1 or #BCHwy3 and #BCHwy97. One lane closed SB at #Kingsvale.— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 11, 2018