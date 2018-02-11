

CTV Vancouver





A serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway's northbound lanes between Hope and Merritt on Sunday.

One southbound lane is also closed at Kingsvale. No detour is currently in place and DriveBC is recommending travellers use Highway 1 or Highway 3 as alternates.

Stu Leatherdale, a witness at the scene, took a picture of a helicopter that he said was an air ambulance leaving the area around 2 p.m. He said there were also three regular ambulances on scene.