Crash at Kelowna car wash sends pedestrian to hospital, RCMP say
A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a car wash in Kelowna Friday morning, according to Mounties.
Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to the scene on the corner of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street.
"A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the car wash and has been taken to a local hospital," RCMP shared in a statement, adding that the extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.
"The investigation is in its early stages and police are asking the public to stay out of the area," Mounties added.
Anyone with information or dash cam video of the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2023-24158.
