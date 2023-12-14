Crackdown on overpass crashes: B.C. announces 'increasingly severe' enforcement

The B.C. government has announced "increasingly severe" enforcement measures intended to curb the growing number of commercial trucks crashing into highway overpasses in the province.

According to provincial data, there have been 30 overpass strikes since 2021 – more than half of which were recorded this year.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure detailed the province's plan to deter those accidents, which includes hiking the fine for over-height vehicles to $575.

That's five times the previous fine of $115, making B.C.'s penalty "the highest fine of its nature in Canada," the ministry said in a news release.

The government is also requiring dump-style vehicles to have warning devices – which alert drivers if their dump box is raised while the vehicle is moving – installed by June 1, 2024.

Trucking companies associated with repeated overpass crashes will face escalating consequences, officials said, which can include "potential suspension and possible cancellation of a company's carrier safety certificate, essentially preventing their operation in B.C.," the ministry said.

"Infrastructure crashes have a huge impact. They delay commuters, affect the movement of goods and can impede first responders. This means families, businesses and the economy all suffer," said Transpiration Minister Rob Fleming, in a statement.

"Safety is the priority and this issue needs to stop. That's why we're taking tougher action, grounding fleets through suspensions and increasing fines, so highway traffic keeps moving safely and reliably for travellers and commercial vehicles, and people can count on their commute."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause