VANCOUVER -- People who have been living in tents on Port of Vancouver land near CRAB Park are rallying Saturday morning as a court injunction to remove the camp looms.

Encampment residents and supporters are marching this morning and plan to return to the park at around 2 p.m., when a court injunction obtained by the port can be enforced. However, police have told camp leaders officers will not move in until Sunday evening or Monday morning, according to Chrissy Brett, a supporter of the encampment.

Brett said some residents have already moved out of the camp, but 97 tents and around 150 residents remain.

In May, the B.C. government and City of Vancouver cleared a two-year-old tent city from Oppenheimer Park, housing many of the residents temporarily in vacant hotel rooms. The CRAB Park tent city formed after the Oppenheimer Park encampment was dismantled.