Crab cartel crackdown nets hundreds of illegal traps off B.C. coast

Most people don’t refer to illegal crab fishing as organized crime, but representatives from Fisheries and Oceans Canada say that’s exactly what it is.

Over the past five days, fisheries officers, members of the Coast Guard and the Whale Protection Unit yanked more than 300 illegal crab traps from the waters of Boundary Bay.

The nets are often dropped into the sea by several people working for a single boss, and when they can’t be seen.

“It occurs when we’re not around,” said fisheries officer Art Demsky. “Usually in the cover of darkness, early in the morning, whenever they believe we’re not going to be looking.”

The traps are worth about $500 each and will be destroyed. But the illegal crab trade is so lucrative, it’s unlikely the crooks will care.

Crab sold on the black market, and often to buyers in China, can net illegal fishermen hundreds of thousands of dollars a year

The government fights this war on crab annually. In 2021, 337 traps were seized in just five days.

They are asking the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. Fishing is not allowed in the dark.

“Be our eyes and ears. If they hear some weird sound in the middle of the night on the water, it might be enough to report it,” said Demsky.

Their Observe, Record and Report line is 1-800-465-4336.